HBO Goes to Training Camp with Dallas Cowboys

HBO, in conjunction with NFL Films, ordered Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys, which will follow the daily lives of players and coaches as they find out who’s got what it takes to make the team.

“It’s the most challenging, high-profile project of the year for NFL Films,” says NFL Films president Steve Sabol in a statement. “There is no shooting script, no structure, no format. The storylines change weekly. For NFL Films, it is a six-week-long audible. We’re privileged to be able to work with HBO and the Cowboys, the most glamorous franchise in pro sports.”

Hard Knocks premiered in 2001 following the Baltimore Ravens, since then the series has profiled the Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys will premiere on HBO August 6, with new episodes airing each Wednesday at 10 p.m.