HBO Go Traffic Jumped During ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere

Traffic for HBO Go, coupled with a tiny contribution from the new HBO Now service, saw healthy gains during Sunday night’s season five premiere of Game of Thrones, but those levels were still a relative blip when compared to the OTT video being generated by Netflix and YouTube, according to streaming data from bandwidth management specialist Sandvine.

Taking a snapshot of the traffic mix from one fixed network (the ISP in question was not identified) in the eastern U.S. on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET, Sandvine found that Netflix represented 33.5% of downstream video traffic share, followed by YouTube (15.7%), HBO Go (3.4%), Amazon Instant Video (1.9%) and HBO Now (0.7%).

“This is one network, on one day, and Internet traffic does fluctuate, so it is important to not take these figures to be representative of North America,” Sandvine’s Dan Deeth explained in this blog post, which noted that Sandvine was able to provide its customers with a software update on Friday that allowed them to measure HBO Now traffic in time for the GoT premiere.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.