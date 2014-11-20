HBO Go Hits the Xbox One

Filling a gap in its TV Everywhere apps lineup, the Xbox One has added support for HBO Go, the premium programmer’s popular authenticated service.

Among the features, authenticated users can “pin” the HBO Go app or specific content, such as an episode from True Detective, to the Xbox One’s home screen.

MVPDs that support the app on the Xbox One include AT&T U-verse TV, Bend Broadband, Blue Ridge Communications, Cablevision Systems, Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Dish Network, Grande Communications, HTC Digital Cable, Massillon Cable/Clear Picture, Mediacom Communications, Midcontinent Communications, RCN, Suddenlink Communications, Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS TV, and WideOpenWest.

