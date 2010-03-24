HBO Gets Animated Again With 'The Ricky Gervais Show'
HBO will have another go with The Ricky Gervais Show.
The
premium network has renewed the animated comedy series for a second
season. Production will begin later this year, with the new set of
installments slated to bow in 2011.
Based on the record-breaking
podcast, the series launched Feb. 19 on HBO, and currently debuts new
episodes on Friday night at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). The 13-episode rookie
campaign will conclude May 21.
To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.
