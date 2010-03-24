Trending

HBO Gets Animated Again With 'The Ricky Gervais Show'

By

HBO will have another go with The Ricky Gervais Show.

The
premium network has renewed the animated comedy series for a second
season. Production will begin later this year, with the new set of
installments slated to bow in 2011.

Based on the record-breaking
podcast, the series launched Feb. 19 on HBO, and currently debuts new
episodes on Friday night at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). The 13-episode rookie
campaign will conclude May 21.
To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.