HBO, FX Lead TCA Awards Nominations

HBO led all cable, broadcast and streaming services in 2017 TCA Awards nominations, the Television Critics Association announced Monday.

HBO garnered 12 nominations, followed by FX with 11 and Netflix with 10, according to the organization.

Freshman series dominated this year's TCA Awards nominations, with Atlanta (FX), The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) and This Is Us (NBC) each drawing four nods, while Big Little Lies (HBO), Feud: Bette And Joan (FX), Stranger Things (Netflix), The Good Place (NBC) and The Crown (Netflix) garnering three nominations each.

"This was truly a landmark season for diversity in television, and the TCA nominations reflect this," said TCA president Amber Dowling in a statement. "Our members have chosen a variety of series that celebrate and represent a wide spectrum of performances. With so many great programs—both new and returning—it was a real challenge for our members to whittle these nominees down. We're excited to see which programs and performers make the cut as voting now gets underway to determine the TV standouts of the 2016-17 season.”

