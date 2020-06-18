HBO Football Series ‘Hard Knocks’ Tackles Rams, Chargers

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles debuts on HBO August 11. There are five episodes and the season focuses on the Rams and the Chargers of the NFL. It is season 15 for Hard Knocks.

“The Hard Knocks franchise continues to excel as the preeminent sports reality series,” said Peter Nelson, executive VP, HBO Sports. “Our partnership with NFL Films, which dates back to 1977, consistently produces groundbreaking television programming. We are grateful to the Chargers and Rams organizations to be able to present the 2020 training camp experience.”

Camera crews head to southern California in the next few weeks to begin filming. Liev Schreiber narrates.

The Rams made the Super Bowl in 2019. The Chargers had the AFC’s best record in 2018 and sustained an injury-plagued 2019 season.

“NFL Films cherishes the relationship we’ve had with HBO for over four decades, and specifically with the Hard Knocks franchise since 2001,” said NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover. “To be able to announce this extension as we embark on an unprecedented two team series this summer brings us incredible pride and only heightens our excitement for the return of football.”