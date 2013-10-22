HBO Elevates Bloys, Ellenberg to Executive VP of Programming
HBO has promoted Casey Bloys and Michael Ellenberg, its top
comedy and drama executives, respectively, to executive VP of programming, the
network announced Tuesday.
Bloys will continue to oversee the development and
production of all comedy series, specials and talk shows, and Ellenberg all
drama series for the network. Both will now directly report to HBO programming
president Michael Lombardo.
The promotions come on the heels of the departure of
entertainment president Sue Naegle, who left to launch her own production company,
securing a first-look deal at the pay cable network.
COO Eric Kessler is alsoleaving the company, with his position being eliminated.
"Both Casey and Michael already have proven track records
and have been pivotal in developing one of the strongest series slates in HBO
history," said Lombardo. "They are recognized throughout the industry as two of
the most talented entertainment executives and, equally important, valued within
the company for their leadership and strategic vision."
Bloys has been with HBO since 2004 and has lead comedy
development since 2006, overseeing the development of current comedies Veep and Girls, as well as Entourage.
Ellenberg joined HBO in 2011 to head up drama series as
senior VP of HBO Entertainment, overseeing series Game of Thrones, True Blood, Boardwalk
Empire and Treme. He also oversaw
development of HBO's upcoming True
Detective and The Leftovers.
