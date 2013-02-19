HBO Draws 1.8 Million for Beyonce Doc
HBO's documentary on singer Beyonce Knowles, Beyonce:
Life Is But a Dream, drew 1.8 million total viewers for its 9 p.m. premiere
on Saturday.
That made it the net's most-viewed documentary since 2004,
when Nielsen changed its audience measurement methods for HBO. The previous
high was the Spike Lee miniseries about Hurricane Katrina, When the Levees
Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts(Acts 1&2), which averaged 1.7
million viewers back in 2006.
Beyonce: Life Is But a Dream, which was executive
produced by Beyonce herself, took an intimate look into the singer's life and
new motherhood. It included first-person footage shot by the singer on her
laptop.
The same night on OWN, more than 1.3 million viewers watched Oprah Winfrey's interview with Beyonce on Oprah's Next Chapter on a special night.
