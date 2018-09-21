HBO Drama 'The Deuce' Will Wrap After Season Three

The Deuce, HBO’s drama about the pornography industry in New York in the 1970s and 1980s, will be done after its third season. Season two started Sept. 9.

George Pelecanos and David Simon created the show. James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal star.

The Deuce is set in Times Square, “exploring the rough-and-tumble world that existed there until the rise of HIV, the violence of the cocaine epidemic and the renewed real estate market all ended the bawdy turbulence,” according to HBO.

The show premiered in September 2017. It was always envisioned to go three seasons, according to one insider.

Franco and Nina Noble are executive producers along with Pelecanos and Simon. Richard Price is a co-executive producer.

Gyllenhaal is a producer in addition to being a cast member.