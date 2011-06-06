HBO Documentary Films Acquires Rights to 'The Union'

HBO Documentary Films announced on Monday the acquisition

of the domestic TV rights to The Union

from Vinyl Films. The film will debut on HBO in Jan. 2012.

The Union,

directed by Cameron Crowe, documents the composing and recording process of Elton John

and Leon Russell's collaborative 2010 album. The film was produced by Crowe and

Michelle Panek and executive produced by Johnny Barbis. It premiered at the 2011

Tribeca Film Festival.