HBO Documentary Films Acquires Rights to 'The Union'
HBO Documentary Films announced on Monday the acquisition
of the domestic TV rights to The Union
from Vinyl Films. The film will debut on HBO in Jan. 2012.
The Union,
directed by Cameron Crowe, documents the composing and recording process of Elton John
and Leon Russell's collaborative 2010 album. The film was produced by Crowe and
Michelle Panek and executive produced by Johnny Barbis. It premiered at the 2011
Tribeca Film Festival.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.