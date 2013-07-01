HBO On Demand Adds 'Sopranos' Seasons Following Gandolfini'sDeath

Following the deathof star James Gandofini in Italy last month, HBO is making each season of The

Sopranos available on demand for one month, starting July 1.





Season one will be available on HBO On Demand throughout July,

with season two in August and consecutive seasons following in subsequent

months.





HBO will also air the 2007 documentary Alive Day

Memories: Home From Iraq, which Gandolfini executive produced, on Thursday,

July 4 at 7 p.m.





Gandolfini, who portrayed mob boss Tony Soprano

in a career-defining role from 1999-2007, died of a heart attack on June 19

while on vacation in Italy. He was 51.