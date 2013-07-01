HBO On Demand Adds 'Sopranos' Seasons Following Gandolfini'sDeath
Following the deathof star James Gandofini in Italy last month, HBO is making each season of The
Sopranos available on demand for one month, starting July 1.
Season one will be available on HBO On Demand throughout July,
with season two in August and consecutive seasons following in subsequent
months.
HBO will also air the 2007 documentary Alive Day
Memories: Home From Iraq, which Gandolfini executive produced, on Thursday,
July 4 at 7 p.m.
Gandolfini, who portrayed mob boss Tony Soprano
in a career-defining role from 1999-2007, died of a heart attack on June 19
while on vacation in Italy. He was 51.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.