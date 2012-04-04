HBOto Debut Aaron Sorkin's 'The Newsroom' June 24

HBO will premiere

Aaron Sorkin's cable news drama, The Newsroom on June 24 at 10 p.m., the

network confirmed Wednesday.

The Newsroom centers around a

fictional cable news network, whose lead anchor (Jeff Daniels) suffers a very

public meltdown, and works to regain his credibility with viewers. The series

also stars Emily Mortimer, Dev Patel, Olivia Munn and Sam Waterston. The show's

first season is slated for 10 episodes.

On June 10, HBO

will debut the fifth season of True Blood at its regular 9 p.m. timeslot. This will be the last season that creator Alan

Ball will serve as showrunner.