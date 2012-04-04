HBOto Debut Aaron Sorkin's 'The Newsroom' June 24
HBO will premiere
Aaron Sorkin's cable news drama, The Newsroom on June 24 at 10 p.m., the
network confirmed Wednesday.
The Newsroom centers around a
fictional cable news network, whose lead anchor (Jeff Daniels) suffers a very
public meltdown, and works to regain his credibility with viewers. The series
also stars Emily Mortimer, Dev Patel, Olivia Munn and Sam Waterston. The show's
first season is slated for 10 episodes.
On June 10, HBO
will debut the fifth season of True Blood at its regular 9 p.m. timeslot. This will be the last season that creator Alan
Ball will serve as showrunner.
