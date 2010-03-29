HBOConfirms ‘Joe Buck Live' Canceled
HBO
has canceled sports talk show Joe Buck
Live after only three episodes, HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg confirmed
to B&C in an emailed statement
Monday afternoon.
"Joe
Buck is one of the premier broadcasters in our industry," Greenburg said.
"We have made the decision not to continue his talk show and wish him all
the best and continued success with his wide array of responsibilities at Fox
Sports." Greenburg also thanked Buck for his work on the show. "It was a privilege to work with him at HBO. Joe worked tirelessly on the three shows, and we appreciate his professionalism and immense talent."
Joe Buck Livedebuted last June in front of a live studio
audience that got more than it bargained for when comedian Artie Lange, speaking as part of a panel
discussion, launched a number of crude jokes and traded barbs with Buck.
The show effectively replaced sports talk show Costas Now after longtime HBO host Bob Costas left to join MLB
Network.
Rumors
of the show's cancellation began circulating late last week after Buck told a St. Louis sports
talk station that he didn't expect HBO to continue the show. The third
episode of Joe Buck Live delivered a
1.2 rating.
