HBOConfirms ‘Joe Buck Live' Canceled

HBO

has canceled sports talk show Joe Buck

Live after only three episodes, HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg confirmed

to B&C in an emailed statement

Monday afternoon.

"Joe

Buck is one of the premier broadcasters in our industry," Greenburg said.

"We have made the decision not to continue his talk show and wish him all

the best and continued success with his wide array of responsibilities at Fox

Sports." Greenburg also thanked Buck for his work on the show. "It was a privilege to work with him at HBO. Joe worked tirelessly on the three shows, and we appreciate his professionalism and immense talent."

Joe Buck Livedebuted last June in front of a live studio

audience that got more than it bargained for when comedian Artie Lange, speaking as part of a panel

discussion, launched a number of crude jokes and traded barbs with Buck.

The show effectively replaced sports talk show Costas Now after longtime HBO host Bob Costas left to join MLB

Network.

Rumors

of the show's cancellation began circulating late last week after Buck told a St. Louis sports

talk station that he didn't expect HBO to continue the show. The third

episode of Joe Buck Live delivered a

1.2 rating.