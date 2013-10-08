HBO Collaborating With Peter Berg on 'State of Play' Doc Series

HBO is once again collaborating with filmmaker Peter Berg on a documenatry series, State of Play.

The documentary series will take on complex and multi-layered themes in sports, exploring their relationship to larger society. Each new edition will spotlight a topic or person whose impact on the sports world is undeniable, opening with a brief overview followed by a 40-minute cinéma vérité documentary and concluding with an in-depth, 20-minute roundtable discussion of the issue with the filmmakers, subjects and guest experts.

State of Play is presented by Film 44 in collaboration with Herzog & Company and HBO Sports. The first one, State of Play: Trophy Kids, will premiere Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. The film will examine parents' obsession with their kids' scholastic athletic competitions.

"Peter Berg has a long history of producing exceptional, engaging television and we are excited about this new documentary initiative," said Ken Hershman, president, HBO Sports. "This all-new collaboration will enable our sports division to contribute resources and ideas to a film director who has continually succeeded in raising the bar for television viewers. This unique endeavor is an ideal fit for HBO."

This will be the second time that HBO has collaborated with Berg, following last year's On Freddie Roach.