HBO Co-President Akselrad Leaving

Harold Akselrad, HBO co-president overseeing the net’s legal, business affairs, technology and film acquisition groups, is leaving the company after 25 years.



Akselrad joined HBO’s legal department in 1983 as associate counsel.



“Hal’s contributions to HBO are simply too enormous to enumerate here, but it is clear that his positive influence on HBO will continue for many years to come. With a keen understanding of our business, relevant technology, and the law, and, the way all three interact, Hal guided the work associated with our long-term film deals and other key corporate transactions. It is not an exaggeration to say that he labored tirelessly to secure the present and future of our business,” said HBO chairman and CEO Bill Nelson in a statement.



HBO says that with deals in place with studio suppliers to keep a flow of Hollywood films flowing well into the next decade, Akselrad saw it is an opportune time to pursue other interests.