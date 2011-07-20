HBO Celebrates 'Entourage's Exit With Screening, Party In Manhattan

HBO feted the final campaign of Entourage with a screening and party for fans, family and friends of the Hollywood buddy series Tuesday night in Manhattan.

Like its send-off of The Sopranos at Radio City Music Hall in 2007, HBO brought out the executives, crew and cast of Entourage at the Beacon Theater on July 19 to say farewell and soak in the applause. Following red carpet activities, HBO co-president Richard Plepler and Michael Lombardo, president of HBO programming, extolled and introduced the players, including executive producer Mark Wahlberg, whose life/career served as the inspiration of the show and creator Doug Ellin. Saved for last, were the boys, in alphabetical order: Kevin Connolly (E), Kevin Dillon (Johnny Drama), Jerry Ferrara (Turtle), Adrian Grenier (Vince) and Jeremy Piven (Ari Gold).

