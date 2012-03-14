HBO Ceases Production of 'Luck'

HBO has halted production on its drama series Luck after a third horse was injured and had to be euthanized during filming of the series' second season.

"It is with heartbreak that executive producers David Milch and Michael Mann together with HBO have decided to cease all future production on the series Luck," the network said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Safety is always of paramount concern," the statement continued. "We maintained the highest safety standards throughout production, higher in fact than any protocols existing in horseracing anywhere with many fewer incidents than occur in racing or than befall horses normally in barns at night or pastures. While we maintained the highest safety standards possible, accidents unfortunately happen and it is impossible to guarantee they won't in the future. Accordingly, we have reached this difficult decision."

HBO renewed Luck for a second season days after its January premiere. The drama from Michael Mann and David Milch drew 1.1 million viewers in its debut, and was scheduled to return with 10 new episodes in January 2013.

"The two of us loved this series, loved the cast, crew and writers," said Milch and Mann in a joint statement. "This has been a tremendous collaboration and one that we plan to continue in the future."