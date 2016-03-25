HBO Cancels ‘Togetherness’

HBO’s sophomore comedy series Togetherness will not return for a third season, network officials confirmed Friday.

The series, which stars Mark Duplass, Melanie Lynskey, Amanda Peet and Steve Zissis all living under one roof in Los Angeles, is currently in its second season on the pay TV service.

The series, which will run its final episode April 10, is produced by Mark And Jay Duplass.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.