HBO Cancels ‘Looking’

HBO has canceled Looking following two seasons. The scripted series, about a gay man and his circle of friends, will end its arc with a one-off special.

“After two years of following Patrick and his tight-knit group of friends as they explored San Francisco in search of love and lasting relationships, HBO will present the final chapter of their journey as a special,” the network said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing this adventure with the show's loyal fans.”

The final episode of Looking's second season premiered March 22.