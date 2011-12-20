HBO Cancels 'Hung,' 'How to Make It in America,' 'Bored to Death'
HBO has cancelled three of its comedy series, on Tuesday
pulling the plug on Hung, How to Make It in America and Bored to Death.
Freshman Enlightened,
which last week was nominated for a Golden Globe for the series and star Laura
Dern, was also picked up for a second season.
The pay cable network is presumably clearing real estate for
its six upcoming series including the comedies Girls,Veep, Life's Too Short and Angry Boys as well as horseracing drama Luck starring Dustin Hoffman and Aaron
Sorkin's cable news series.
Hung and Bored to Death had recently wrapped
their third seasons and How to Make It in
America had just finished its second.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.