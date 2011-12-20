HBO Cancels 'Hung,' 'How to Make It in America,' 'Bored to Death'

HBO has cancelled three of its comedy series, on Tuesday

pulling the plug on Hung, How to Make It in America and Bored to Death.

Freshman Enlightened,

which last week was nominated for a Golden Globe for the series and star Laura

Dern, was also picked up for a second season.

The pay cable network is presumably clearing real estate for

its six upcoming series including the comedies Girls,Veep, Life's Too Short and Angry Boys as well as horseracing drama Luck starring Dustin Hoffman and Aaron

Sorkin's cable news series.

Hung and Bored to Death had recently wrapped

their third seasons and How to Make It in

America had just finished its second.