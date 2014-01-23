HBO Cancels ‘Family Tree,’ ‘Hello Ladies’

HBO will not bring back comedies Family Tree and Hello Ladies, the pay cabler confirmed Thursday. Plans are in the works for special to wrap up the latter show.



Family Tree was created and executive produced by Christopher Guest and Jim Piddock, and starred Chris O’Dowd as a man looking into his family history. Hello Ladies starred Stephen Merchant as a socially awkward Los Angeles single. Merchant co-created the series, which was produced by HBO and ABC Studios, with Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky.



