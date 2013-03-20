HBO Cancels 'Enlightened'

HBO has canceled Enlightened after two seasons, the network confirmed.

"It was a very difficult decision. We've decided not to continue Enlightened for a third season," said HBO in a statement. "We're proud of the show and we look forward to working with Mike White and Laura Dern in the future."

The show returned up for its second season on Jan. 13 with 200,000 viewers for its initial airing, 43% over its series premiere; across three plays it drew 609,000 viewers. For its March 3 finale, Enlightened drew just 220,000 viewers at 9:30 p.m. and 500,000 across three plays.

