HBO Cancels 'Eastbound & Down'
HBO on Thursday announced that Eastbound & Down's upcoming fourth season will be its last.
The comedy's eight-episode final season will premiere on
Sunday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. Eastbound
stars Danny McBride as former major league pitcher Kenny Powers; its fourth
season picks up the story several years after its last finale with him living
the American Dream with his family in North Carolina.
Its third season finale drew 1.1 million total viewers in
April 2012. HBO's current comedy roster includes Girls, Veep, Family Tree and the upcoming Hello Ladies starring Stephen Merchant, which premieres Sept. 29 at 10:30 p.m. after Eastbound.
