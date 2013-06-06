HBO Cancels 'Eastbound & Down'

HBO on Thursday announced that Eastbound & Down's upcoming fourth season will be its last.

The comedy's eight-episode final season will premiere on

Sunday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. Eastbound

stars Danny McBride as former major league pitcher Kenny Powers; its fourth

season picks up the story several years after its last finale with him living

the American Dream with his family in North Carolina.

Its third season finale drew 1.1 million total viewers in

April 2012. HBO's current comedy roster includes Girls, Veep, Family Tree and the upcoming Hello Ladies starring Stephen Merchant, which premieres Sept. 29 at 10:30 p.m. after Eastbound.