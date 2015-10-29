HBO Cancels ‘The Brink’

Three months after ordering a second season for The Brink, HBO has flipped the script and canceled the Middle East-set comedy, which stars Jack Black and Tim Robbins. The Brink had aired summer Sundays at 10:30, leading out of Ballers, and premiered to 1.6 million viewers.

HBO did not provide details for the course reversal. It said: “After evaluating our schedule and our programming needs, we unfortunately decided we cannot give The Brink the attention it deserves for a second season. We are proud of the first season and wish everyone involved in this show the very best.”

Jerry Weintraub, executive producer on the series, died in early July.