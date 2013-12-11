HBO, 'Breaking Bad' Lead SAG Award Nominations
Nominations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday morning in eight television categories, with HBO leading the way once again with 13 nods.
The premium cabler was recognized for drama series Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones and comedy Veep, as well as acting nods for Boardwalk's Steve Buscemi, Thrones' Peter Dinklage, Veep's Julia Louis Dreyfuss and Newsroom's Jeff Daniels. HBO also drew two stunt ensemble nods.
In the TV movie or miniseries categories, HBO garnered nods for Behind the Candelabra's Matt Damon and Michael Douglas, and Phil Spector's Al Pacino and Helen Mirren.
AMC's Breaking Bad was the most nominated program with four nods, one for drama ensemble and acting nods for Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn. The former AMC drama also received a nomination for stunt ensemble. The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, 30 Rock and Homeland each had three nominations.
Netflix received three nods, one for House of Cards' Kevin Spacey and two forArrested Development, including one for Jason Bateman.
Nurse Jackie's Edie Falco was nominated for comedy actress for her 20th nomination overall, making her the most nominated performer in SAG history.
The full list of nominations is below. The SAG Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. on TNT and TBS.
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra
Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra
Jeremy Irons, Hollow Crown
Rob Lowe, Killing Kennedy
Al Pacino, Phil Spector
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Angela Bassett, Betty & Coretta
Helena Bonham Carter, Burton and Taylor
Holly Hunter, Top of the Lake
Helen Mirren, Phil Spector Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Boardwalk Empire
Breaking Bad
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Homeland
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Danes, Homeland
Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
30 Rock
Arrested Development
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Veep
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
Julie Bowen, Modern Family
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Tina Fey, 30 Rock
Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Veep
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
Jason Bateman, Arrested Development
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
