HBO, 'Breaking Bad' Lead SAG Award Nominations

Nominations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday morning in eight television categories, with HBO leading the way once again with 13 nods.

The premium cabler was recognized for drama series Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones and comedy Veep, as well as acting nods for Boardwalk's Steve Buscemi, Thrones' Peter Dinklage, Veep's Julia Louis Dreyfuss and Newsroom's Jeff Daniels. HBO also drew two stunt ensemble nods.

In the TV movie or miniseries categories, HBO garnered nods for Behind the Candelabra's Matt Damon and Michael Douglas, and Phil Spector's Al Pacino and Helen Mirren.

AMC's Breaking Bad was the most nominated program with four nods, one for drama ensemble and acting nods for Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn. The former AMC drama also received a nomination for stunt ensemble. The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, 30 Rock and Homeland each had three nominations.

Netflix received three nods, one for House of Cards' Kevin Spacey and two forArrested Development, including one for Jason Bateman.

Nurse Jackie's Edie Falco was nominated for comedy actress for her 20th nomination overall, making her the most nominated performer in SAG history.

The full list of nominations is below. The SAG Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. on TNT and TBS.

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra

Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra

Jeremy Irons, Hollow Crown

Rob Lowe, Killing Kennedy

Al Pacino, Phil Spector

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Angela Bassett, Betty & Coretta

Helena Bonham Carter, Burton and Taylor

Holly Hunter, Top of the Lake

Helen Mirren, Phil Spector Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Boardwalk Empire

Breaking Bad

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Homeland

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Danes, Homeland

Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

30 Rock

Arrested Development

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Veep

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Veep

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Jason Bateman, Arrested Development

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory