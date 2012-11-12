HBO Books Louis CK for Stand-Up Special

Louis CK will tape a new stand-up comedy special to air on

HBO next year, the network announced Monday.

The special will be taped at one of the 16 stops of on his upcoming

sold-out tour, which runs through February. CK will also direct the hour-long

special, his second on HBO, where he also created and starred in the

short-lived sitcom Lucky Louie in

2006.

Last month, FX announced that CK's comedy series Louie would take an extended hiatus

between seasons three and four,

with the series scheduled to return in 2014 to allow CK more time to finish the

episodes.

CK won two Emmys for writing this year, for Louie and the variety special Louis CK Live at the Beacon Theater,

which also aired on FX.