HBO Books Louis CK for Stand-Up Special
Louis CK will tape a new stand-up comedy special to air on
HBO next year, the network announced Monday.
The special will be taped at one of the 16 stops of on his upcoming
sold-out tour, which runs through February. CK will also direct the hour-long
special, his second on HBO, where he also created and starred in the
short-lived sitcom Lucky Louie in
2006.
Last month, FX announced that CK's comedy series Louie would take an extended hiatus
between seasons three and four,
with the series scheduled to return in 2014 to allow CK more time to finish the
episodes.
CK won two Emmys for writing this year, for Louie and the variety special Louis CK Live at the Beacon Theater,
which also aired on FX.
