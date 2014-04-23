HBO, BBC to Adapt J.K. Rowling’s ‘Casual Vacancy’

HBO and U.K. broadcaster BBC are coproducing an adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s The Casual Vacancy, which will run as a three-hour miniseries.

The series centers on a seemingly idyllic English village that is dysfunctional behind its pretty façade. Since its publication in 2012, the novel has sold more than six million copies worldwide.

BBC first optioned the rights to the novel shortly after its publication.

The Casual Vacancy is being produced by Rowling’s shingle Bronte Film and Television. The mini will consist of three one-hour parts, and will begin production this summer in South West England.