HBO Announces New Cast Members for Fifth Season of ‘Game of Thrones’

HBO revealed Friday new cast members for season five of Game of Thrones at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2014.

The new actors announced are Alexander Siddig as Doran Martell, Toby Sebastian as Trystane Martell, Nell Tiger Free as Myrcella Baratheon, DeObia Oparei as Areo Hotah, Enzo Cilenti as Yezzan, Jessica Henwick as Nymeria Sand, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers as Tyene Sand, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Obara Sand and Jonathan Pryce as the High Sparrow.

Based on the bestselling fantasy series by George R.R. Martin, the series' fifth season will premiere in 2015.