HBO Animated Series ‘Animals’ Canceled

HBO has canceled Animals, its animated adult series focused on the down and out creatures native to New York City. The third season, with 10 episodes, debuted Aug. 3 and showed a post-apocalyptic New York with no humans, but lots of animals.

From Duplass Brothers Productions, the show was created by Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano. The pair executive produced, wrote and directed all the episodes, and voiced many of the characters on the show. Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass were Animals executive producers, too, as was Jen Roskind.

Season three guests included Bob Balaban, Edie Falco, David Harbour and Johnny Knoxville.

Guests in the previous season included Jason Alexander, Aziz Ansari, Judy Greer, Chelsea Peretti and Wanda Sykes.

Deadline.com previously reported of Animals’ cancellation.