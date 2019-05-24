HBO and BBC Renew 'Gentleman Jack' for a Second Season

HBO and the BBC have picked up a second season of Gentleman Jack.

Produced by Lookout Point for HBO and BBC One, the drama series premiered in April.

“We’re thrilled that Anne Lister’s story has resonated so powerfully with audiences in the U.S. and abroad, and we’re grateful to Sally Wainwright and the entire Gentleman Jack family for bringing her story to life,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO Drama Programming. “Anne’s journey is an important and courageous one and we can’t wait to share this next season with the world.”

Gentleman Jack is based on the diaries of Anne Lister, an English woman who fought against the conventions of the 1800s as a landowner and industrialist.

Sally Wainwright is creator, writer and co-director of the series. Suranne Jones stars as Lister.

"It's so exciting that so many people have had such a positive response to Suranne's exuberant performance as the brilliant, life-affirming Anne Lister and to Sophie Rundle's beautiful performance as her courageous partner, Ann Walker,” said Wainwright. “I'm utterly delighted that we've been recommissioned, because there are so many more big, bold stories to tell about Anne Lister and Ann Walker. A massive thank you to the BBC and HBO and to everyone at Lookout Point."

Along with Wainwright, Sarah Harding and Jennifer Perrott co-direct the series. Wainwright, Faith Penhale and Laura Lankester executive produce for Lookout Point with Ben Irving serving as EP for BBC One.