HBO to Air New Chris Lilley Series

HBO will air another series from Austrailan comedian Chris Lilley, announcing Monday that Ja'mie: Private School Girl will premiere on the premium service Nov. 24. This will be Lilley's third series to air on HBO, following Summer Heights High in 2008 and Angry Boys in 2012.



Ja'mie: Private School Girl follows school captain Ja'mie, who was introduced in Summer Heights High, during the last few months of her final year of school.

The six-part series is co-produced by HBO and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in association with the BBC. Along with Lilley, Laura Walters serves as executive producer.