HBO to Air Mike Tyson Stage Show

HBO will air former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson's one-man stage show later this year, the pay TV service announced Tuesday.

Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth, directed by filmmaker Spike Lee, will tape in New York this July, according to network officials. The show recounts Tyson's life in his own words, from his days as a troubled youth to his landmark boxing career to his controversial life outside the ring. Tyson recently wrapped up a 10-week U.S. tour of Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth, which debuted in Las Vegas in spring 2012 and ran on Broadway last summer.

"Mike Tyson's one-man show is a fascinating journey into his storied life and career, and we are thrilled to have Spike Lee bring it from the stage to the screen for our viewers," said Michael Lombardo, president, HBO Programming, in a statement.