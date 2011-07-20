HBO to Air Jeter Documentary July 28

HBO will air its documentary on New York Yankees' shortstop Derek Jeter's quest for 3,000 hits on July 28.

The one-hour special, Derek Jeter 3K, chronicles the lead-up to Jeter's 3,000th career hit, which he accomplished as part of a five-hit game on July 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to network officials.

The MLB Productions and HBO-produced series offers extensive footage of Jeter both at and away from the ballpark. In addition, it also highlights two games in which Jeter wore a microphone -- including the one where he reached the 3,000 career hit milestone, according to HBO.

In addition to the primetime premiere on July 28 and a full schedule of replays, the special also will be available to subscribers on HBO On Demand and HBO Go.