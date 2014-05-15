HBO to Air Foo Fighters Docuseries

To commemorate their 20th anniversary, the Foo Fighters allowed HBO to follow them as they recorded their upcoming album, which is due out this fall.

Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl directed the untitled series, which saw the band travel to eight cities—Chicago, Austin, Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and New York. In making the album, the band recorded a single song in each city, with every track featuring local musicians.

“Dave’s heartfelt passion for this project is contagious, and his talent as a musician and filmmaker is undeniable,” said Michael Lombardo, president, HBO programming. “We are excited to go on this journey with him and Foo Fighters for this insider’s look at how regional music inspired them to create their own new music.”

The HBO series is produced by Roswell Films, a division of the Roswell Records label that releases Foo Fighters’ music. It will premiere on the eve of the band’s 20th anniversary.