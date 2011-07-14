HBO Again Leads Emmy Noms With 104

B&C's Complete Emmy Coverage

Updated at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Emmy nominations are out, and cable continues to dominate

Emmy's drama picks while broadcast shut out cable in comedy. Overall, HBO far

and away dominated the nominations, with 104 nods overall, more than double its

closest network competitor, CBS, which had 50.

The broadcast networks hoped this might be the year they

would see a comeback in Emmy's drama categories, but that was not to be.

Overall, the drama categories presented more surprises, while comedy

recognition remained largely static.

HBO nominations included 21 for overall leader Mildred

Pierce and 18 for outstanding drama series nominee, Boardwalk Empire. HBO also

grabbed 13 nominations for its new fantasy epic, Game of Thrones, although the

series only garnered one acting nom for Peter Dinklage in the best supporting

actor category.

CBS' 50 nominations declined from last year's 57. Last year,

ABC was the most nominated broadcast network with 63 nominations; this year,

that dropped to 40, the least of any broadcast network, including PBS.

NBC was the second-most nominated broadcast network with 46

nominations, the same number it received last year. PBS was third with 43, up

from last year's 32. Fox was close behind in fourth with 42 nominations, down

from last year's 48.

HBO was far and away the cable and overall leader. Basic

cable network AMC, in second place among cable networks, improved its 2010

tally to 29 nominations up from 26, even without Emmy-winning Breaking Bad.

Following AMC was Showtime in third place with 21 nominations, down a bit from

last year's 23. ReelzChannel, with surprise Emmy love for its controversial

Kennedys mini-series, received ten nominations, while Starz received nine,

mostly due to mini-series Pillars of the Earth, which earned seven nominations.

FX got six, down from last year's nine when Damages was in contention, with Justified's four and Louie's two.

AMC's Mad Men remains one of TV's most honored programs, and

was the most nominated series with 19 total nods. Only HBO's Mildred Pierce,

starring the also-nominated Kate Winslet, received more nominations.

Mad Men faces stiff competition from several newcomers with

strong support and critical acclaim behind them. HBO's Boardwalk Empire, at one

time considered the favorite and this year's Golden Globe winner, is the

second-most nominated series with 18 nominations. CBS' The Good Wife, with nine

total nominations, is in a position to upset either of those two, but

considering that Mad Men and Boardwalk Empire lead in total nominees, a Good

Wife win would be a big surprise.

The Good Wife is the only broadcast series to receive a

drama nod. Friday Night Lights -- with four total noms, including nods for both

leads, Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton -- started on NBC but then moved to

DirecTV. The other two nominations come from premium cable: HBO's fantasy epic

Game of Thrones -- with 13 overall nominations, including a best supporting

acting nomination for the charismatic Peter Dinklage -- and Showtime's Dexter,

with five.

Boardwalk Empire's Steve Buscemi will face off against Mad

Men's Jon Hamm in the lead actor category. Buscemi won this year's Golden

Globe, while Hamm has been nominated in the three previous years but never won.

Joining Buscemi and Hamm are Dexter's Michael C. Hall and House's Hugh Laurie.

Two critical favorites also garnered nominations: FNL's Kyle Chandler and

Justified's Timothy Olyphant. Opening this field this year is the fact that

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, who has won this award for the past three years,

is not in contention.

The lead actress field -- won last year by The Closer's Kyra

Sedwick, who is not nominated this year -- is wide open. The Good Wife's

Julianna Margulies should be considered the favorite. Previous winner and

constant nominee Mariska Hargitay was again nominated for her role in Law &

Order: Special Victims Unit, as was Mad Men's Moss. As noted, FNL's Connie

Britton grabbed a nomination. This categories' newcomers included The Killing's

Mireille Enos, considered a major breakout star this year, and Harry's Law's

Kathy Bates, although Bates is no stranger to awards.

Two of The Good Wife's actors were nominated in the

supporting actor category: Josh Charles and Alan Cumming. Mad Men's Slattery

received another nod for his role as the wise-cracking Roger Sterling. Andre

Braugher also received a repeat nod for his role in TNT's Men of a Certain Age.

Game of Thrones' Dinkalge and Justified's Walton Goggins are this category's

rookie entries.

The Good Wife's supporting women also were noted, with last

year's winner, Archie Panjabi, again nominated and considered the favorite

after a strong storyline this year. Christine Baranski also received a

nomination.

Mad Men's Christina Hendricks repeated, and rookie breakouts

filled the rest of the category: Kelly Macdonald for Boardwalk Empire, Michelle

Forbes for The Killing and Margo Martindale for Justified.

All six nominated series -- 30 Rock, Parks and Rec, The

Office, The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family and Glee - air on broadcast

networks. Four of the series - NBC's 30 Rock, The Office and Parks and Rec and

CBS' Big Bang Theory - air on Thursday nights.

CBS' The Big Bang Theory - the top-rated comedy on

television after CBS' Two and a Half Men, which took itself out of contention

this year - scored its first-ever nomination this year and five nominations

overall. Two of its cast members - last year's winner Jim Parsons and Johnny

Galecki - each were nominated as well in the lead actor category.

Big Bang will face last year's winner, ABC's Modern Family.

Modern Family is the show to beat: it boasts the most nominations of any comedy

with 17 and its entire adult cast is nominated. Nearly all of NBC's Thursday

night returning comedy line-up - sans Community - was nominated, with

critically adored Parks and Rec the new entry.

Notably excluded here are Showtime's five comedies -- The

Big C, Nurse Jackie, United States of Tara, Episodes and Weeds, although

several actors from these shows were nominated, including last year's best

actress, Nurse Jackie's Edie Falco; The Big C's Laura Linney, who won this

year's Golden Globe; and Episodes' Matt LeBlanc for best lead actor in a

comedy.

Four of the six lead comedy actor nominees came from

nominated series: besides Parsons and Galecki, Steve Carell was nominated for

his work in his final season on The Office, and former winner Alec Baldwin was

again nominated for 30 Rock. Newcomers

to this category are LeBlanc and Louis C.K. for FX's Louie.

The lead actress nominees in comedy did not match up with

the series noms as closely as the men did. Good friends and former Saturday

Night Live co-stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler each were nominated for their

respective series, 30 Rock and Parks and Rec. Otherwise, the ladies come from

series that didn't receive nods. Melissa McCarthy, who is having a breakout

year with her role in the box-office hit Bridesmaids, was nominated for CBS'

Mike and Molly, and Martha Plimpton of Fox's Raising Hope both join Linney and

Falco.

The nominations for best supporting actor in a comedy almost

exactly mirrored last year's nominations, with the four male cast members from

Modern Family all nominated, including last year's winner, Eric Stonestreet,

and with the addition of Ed O'Neill, who replaces How I Met Your Mother's Neil

Patrick Harris. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell also grabbed nods. Two

repeat nominations -- Glee's Chris Colfer and Two and a Half Men's Jon Cryer -

round out the field.

Modern Family's two female cast members - Sofia Vergara and

Julie Bowen - also again received supporting actress nominations. Last year's

winner and this year's Emmy host, Glee's Jane Lynch, is again nominated, as are

SNL's Kristen Wiig and 30 Rock's Jane Krakowsi.

Hot in Cleveland's Betty White - an Emmy vet - ironically is this

category's rookie.

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance is the newcomer to the

outstanding reality competition program category, with the rest of the category

filled by vets. Last year's winner, Bravo's Top Chef, is again nominated, as is

the previous long-time winner, CBS' Amazing Race. Other contenders: Fox's

top-rated American Idol, Lifetime's Project Runway and ABC's Dancing With the

Stars.

Nominated in the Outstanding Reality Program category are

PBS' Antiques Roadshow, Discovery's Deadliest Catch and Mythbusters, A&E's

Hoarders, Bravo's Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, and CBS' Undercover

Boss.

Mildred Pierce is the obvious favorite to be named

outstanding mini-series or movie in the newly combined category, with star Kate

Winslet nominated for lead actress in a mini-series. HBO's Cinema Verite,

starring the nominated Diane Lane, and HBO's Too Big to Fail are earned nods.

Other nominees in this category include ReelzChannel's controversial The

Kennedys, starring the nominated Greg Kinnear as John F. Kennedy; PBS' Downtown

Abbey, a production of Masterpiece Theatre; and Starz' The Pillars of the

Earth.

