HBO to Adapt Tony-Winner ‘All the Way’

HBO Films has acquired the rights to adapt play All the Way to television, the network announced Wednesday. Bryan Cranston, who won a Tony for his portrayal of President Lyndon Johnson in the Broadway production, is set to star in the HBO version.

The play’s author, Robert Shenkkan—a Pulitzer Prize winner for The Kentucky Cycle and Emmy nominee for HBO’s The Pacific—will write the adaptation. Amblin Television, Tale Told Productions and Moon Shot Entertainment will produce. Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will serve as executive producers with Robert Schenkkan and Bryan Cranston. James Degus will serve as co-executive producer.

All the Way tells the story of Johnson’s first year in office.