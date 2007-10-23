HBO Acquires 100 Disney Films

HBO acquired an extensive film library of 100 Disney titles from Disney-ABC Domestic Television.

Under the terms of the deal, HBO will have the rights to broadcast an assortment of films beginning in January 2009. HBO will also make the films available on its HBO On-Demand service.

“HBO is the ideal home for these quality library titles, and we’re delighted to be in business with Disney,” HBO co-president Harold Akselrad said in a statement. “Our subscribers will greatly enjoy watching these movies for years to come.”

Included in the deal are blockbusters Pearl Harbor, Armageddon, and Enemy of the State, as well as The Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction and the Scream trilogy.