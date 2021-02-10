Haystack News Adds Live News Feeds From Bloomberg

Haystack News said it expanded its agreement with Bloomberg Media and is adding live fees of Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Quicktake to its streaming service.

Haystack News, which is ad supported, recently added live channels to its personalized offering of national and local news in October.

"Bloomberg is very pleased to deepen our relationship with Haystack News via our two global networks, providing news in a variety of formats, including Quicktake’s primetime documentary-style original series and Bloomberg TV’s market-moving, deep finance coverage,” said M. Scott Havens, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, Bloomberg Media. “New platforms such as Haystack News extend our reach, and bring our trusted content to new audiences.”

Haystack now has 18 live channels in addition to stories from 350 news providers, including 300 broadcast stations.

“Demand for news in the United States remains high and Haystack News leads by offering innovation, flexibility and choice. We are very pleased to expand Haystack’s long-standing partnership with Bloomberg Media by launching the flagship Bloomberg network and Bloomberg Quicktake,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO of Haystack TV. “Our audience and watch-time growth continues to break records and the addition of Bloomberg’s high-quality, award-winning live business and global news further fortifies our content offerings.”