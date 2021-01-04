Haystack News Launches Channel for Georgia Runoffs

Haystack News, the ad supported streaming news service, said it is launching a new channel that focuses on the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

Haystack is also launching a channel that will cover the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris. Multiple Haystack channels will offer live coverage of the inauguration on Jan. 20.

The channels will feature local, national and global coverage drawn from more than 300 local broadcast stations, ABC News, The AP, Bloomberg, CBS News, Cheddar, Euronews and Newsy.

“Haystack News viewing remains at record-high levels as we enter the new year, with politics driving engagement and news content consumption. Haystack’s dedicated channels for trending topics remain popular and give viewers a better understanding of all angles of an issue; micro to macro, local to global,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO of Haystack TV. “Look for more new streaming channels every month as we continue on our journey to build televisions best platform for watching news.”