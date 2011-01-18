Hawk to Host Cartoon Network's Hall of Game Awards

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk will host Cartoon Network's Feb. 25 Hall of Game Awards, the network announced Tuesday.

The

inaugural Hall of Game Awards, produced by Cartoon Network in

association with global sports and entertainment media company IMG

Media, will honor the year's best sports stars and sports moments as

voted on by the public.

"Tony [Hawk] is a world class athlete

revered by sports fans of all ages," said Rob Sorcher, Cartoon Network's

Chief Content Officer in a statement. "He brings a sense of fun,

daring and adventure that will thrill kids and families with a night

full of fun and the unexpected."

