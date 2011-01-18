Hawk to Host Cartoon Network's Hall of Game Awards
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk will host Cartoon Network's Feb. 25 Hall of Game Awards, the network announced Tuesday.
The
inaugural Hall of Game Awards, produced by Cartoon Network in
association with global sports and entertainment media company IMG
Media, will honor the year's best sports stars and sports moments as
voted on by the public.
"Tony [Hawk] is a world class athlete
revered by sports fans of all ages," said Rob Sorcher, Cartoon Network's
Chief Content Officer in a statement. "He brings a sense of fun,
daring and adventure that will thrill kids and families with a night
full of fun and the unexpected."
