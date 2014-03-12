'The Haves and the Have Nots' Sets OWN Record

The Season 2 finale of Tyler Perry's OWN scripted drama The Haves and the Have Nots drew 3.6 million total viewers Tuesday night, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers, making it the most watched broadcast in network history.

It also earned the network's second highest rating ever among women 25-54 at 2.75.

The Season 2 finale finished up 38% from the Season 1 finale in total viewers and up 24% in women 25-54.

The Haves and the Have Nots is produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios and is written, directed, and executive produced by Perry.