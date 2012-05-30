'Hatfields & McCoys' Again Tops 13 Million Viewers in NightTwo
Night two of the History miniseries Hatfields & McCoys continued to rack in the viewers Tuesday,
drawing 13.1 million total viewers from 9-11:05 p.m., according to Nielsen.
The second installment was down 6% from Monday night's
premiere, which delivered a cable-record 13.9 million viewers, the most for aentertainment telecast in the history of ad-supported cable.
Part two's 13.1 million viewers makes it the No. 2 entertainment telecast ever
by the same measure.
In the demos, Tuesday's episode drew 4.7 million adults
18-49, down 2%, and 5.8 million adults 25-54, which was flat.
The conclusion of the three-part miniseries airs Wednesday
at 9 p.m.
