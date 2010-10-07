Hasselbeck Joins 'Good Morning America'

The View's Elisabeth Hasselbeck

has been named a contributor for ABC News' Good Morning America.

Hasselbeck will cover "hot-button family, lifestyle and child-rearing

issues" for GMA, according to an ABC press release.

She'll make her debut on the

broadcast Monday (Oct. 11) with a report about kids and tattoos; the dangers

and how parents can dissuade their children from getting one. The report will

also examine the "growing trend" of parents and kids getting

tattoos together.

Hasselbeck, who is married to

former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck, has three

young children. On The View, she is known for representing the conservative

political viewpoint opposite liberal co-hosts including Whoopi Goldberg and Joy

Behar.