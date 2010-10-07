Hasselbeck Joins 'Good Morning America'
The View's Elisabeth Hasselbeck
has been named a contributor for ABC News' Good Morning America.
Hasselbeck will cover "hot-button family, lifestyle and child-rearing
issues" for GMA, according to an ABC press release.
She'll make her debut on the
broadcast Monday (Oct. 11) with a report about kids and tattoos; the dangers
and how parents can dissuade their children from getting one. The report will
also examine the "growing trend" of parents and kids getting
tattoos together.
Hasselbeck, who is married to
former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck, has three
young children. On The View, she is known for representing the conservative
political viewpoint opposite liberal co-hosts including Whoopi Goldberg and Joy
Behar.
