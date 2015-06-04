Hasbro Taps Meghan McCarthy as Head of Storytelling

Hasbro announced Thursday it has hired My Little Pony’s Meghan McCarthy as its head of storytelling.

McCarthy will join Hasbro effective immediately and report to Stephen Davis, executive VP and chief content officer.

In the role, McCarthy will oversee a multiyear strategy and develop stories and characters across the company’s portfolio of brands. She will work with film producers on the upcoming My Little Pony film slated for a 2017 release, as well.

McCarthy executive produced animated series My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, currently in its fifth season on Discovery Family Channel. She also produced spi-off films My Little Pony: Equestria Girls, Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks and Equestria Girls: Friendship Games.

“Having worked closely with Meghan during the past four years and seen first-hand what an adept storyteller she is – clearly one of the best in our business – words cannot express how thrilled we are that she will be joining our organization,” said Davis.

Prior to My Little Pony, McCarthy wrote episodes of Disney’s Fish Hooks and Cartoon Network’s Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends.