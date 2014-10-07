Hasbro Moves Upcoming ‘Transformers’ Series to Cartoon Network

Hasbro’s upcoming Transformers cartoon has a new network.

The series based on the popular 1980s-era toys will premiere on Cartoon Network next year, instead of its original channel The Hub.

The move comes as The Hub is being rebranded into Discovery Family, with Discovery Communications taking a controlling interest in the channel; it had been an equel partner with Hasbro for the last four years.

Transformers: Robots in Disguise follows the events of the previous installment in the franchise, Transformers Prime.