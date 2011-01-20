Hasbro Keeps Kline In the Fold
Writer-producer Jeff Kline has been signed to a four-year,
exclusive kids animation series development and production deal with Hasbro.
Kline is currently the executive producer and co-developer
of Transformers: Prime and G.I. Joe: Renegades, both currently on The Hub,
the Hasbro-Discovery Communications joint venture kids net.
Kline's resume also includes Jackie Chan Adventures for Kids
for the WB and Dragon Tales for PBS.
