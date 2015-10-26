Harvey, Herzog, Lear to Receive 13th Annual Tartikoff Legacy Award

Steve Harvey, Doug Herzog, Quincy Jones, Sophie Turner Laing and Norman Lear have been named recipients of the 13th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award.

The quintet will be feted during a Jan. 20 reception as part of the NATPE Miami Market and Conference, which runs from Jan. 19-21, 2016 at both the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and the Eden Roc Resort.

The Tartikoff Legacy Award, presented in association with Broadcasting & Cable and sister publication Multichannel News, recognizes “television professionals who exhibit extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision in the process of creating television programming.”

"It would have meant so much to Brandon that NATPE has kept alive his love for what has become a new world of entertaining content that now reaches across every platform,” said Lilly Tartikoff. “Norman, Quincy, Sophie, Doug, and Steve embody the creative brilliance and passion for the business that was his trademark. I wish warm congratulations to each of them!"

Harvey is the host of the daytime talker Steve Harvey. A comedian and TV and radio personality, he also hosts ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud and the radio show Steve Harvey Morning Show.

Herzog, president of Viacom’s Music & Entertainment Group, has launched a number of shows including The Daily Show, South Park, The Colbert Report, Key & Peele and Inside Amy Schumer.

Multiple Grammy winner Jones, a music and television producer, composed the theme song and executive produced The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. He also scored the 1985 film adaptation of The Color Purple as well as worked on music for The Wiz. He also produced series Vibe, In the House and MADtv.

Sophie Turner Laing, CEO of Endemol Shine Group, manages the group’s more than 120 production companies. Prior to Endemol, she had stints at Sky, Hit Entertainment, BBC, and Henson International Television.

TV industry veteran Norman Lear has produced series All in the Family, Maude, Sanford and Son, Good Times, The Jeffersons, One Day at a Time and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. He is also the founder People for the American Way, the Business Enterprise Trust and the Norman Lear Center at the USC Annenberg School for Communication.

