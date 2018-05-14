‘Harvey Birdman’ to Return in Special on Adult Swim

Long-running Adult Swim character Harvey Birdman will return to the channel this fall in a half-hour special.

In the special, Harvey Birdman, Attorney General, Birdman is named attorney general by very fictional President Phil Ken Sebben, described as a megalomaniac billionaire.

“In his new role, it’s up to Harvey Birdman to find a way to remove president Phil Ken Sebben from office before everyone starts to worry it’s more than the ridiculous plot to an animated show,” the network said.

Gary Cole returns to provide the voice for the winged Birdman, while President Sebben is again played by Stephen Colbert. Other returning cast members include John Michael Higgins, Paget Brewster, Chris Edgerly, Peter MacNicol and Phil LaMarr.

“This is a great day for our country and for no one else,” said Erik Richter, co-creator of Harvey Birdman.

“It's funny because it’s true. Wait, not funny because it’s true.” said co-creator Michael Ouweleen.

The special is created and executive produced by Ouweleen and Richter. Richard Ferguson-Hull and Evan Adler also serve as executive producers.

Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law appeared on Adult Swim for four seasons from 2000 to 2007.