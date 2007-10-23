Hartnett Upped at The NBC Agency

The NBC Agency East Coast promoted Bill Hartnett to senior vice president of advertising and promotion.

In his new role, Hartnett will oversee the daily operation of MSNBC creative services and its integration into The NBC Agency East Coast. He will also oversee the East Coast digital-promotion team across all platforms and help to spearhead the brand strategy for NBC News.

Hartnett will continue to work with The NBC Agency West Coast on the promotion of Late Night with Conan O'Brien and Saturday Night Live, as well as NBC special events.

Hartnett will report to Frank Radice, executive VP of The NBC Agency.

“From his first days here as a writer/producer to his time as director and then vice president, Bill has proven day in and day out that he can keep the wheels of this machine running both operationally and creatively,” Radice said. “Under Bill's leadership, the department has flourished. The bar has always been high, but he has managed to continually raise it.”

Hartnett, a 12-year veteran at NBC, was previously responsible for all NBC on-air news promotion from Today to NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams, as well as promotion for SNL and Conan O’Brien for NBC Entertainment.