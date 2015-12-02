Harrobin Named CMO for NBCU’s Content Innovation Agency

NBCUniversal, staffing up its branded content operations, named John Harrobin as chief marketing officer for its Content Innovation Agency.

Harrobin has been chief marketing officer of Verizon’s consumer and mass business unit, which includes FiOS Video and Internet services.

NBCU said that under Harrobin, who will report to Linda Yaccarino, chairman, advertising sales and client partnerships, the company’s marketing efforts will give clients more access to original content across its portfolio. It will develop video, branded content and native content for clients.

“John has extensive experience across all media and has excelled in driving digital innovation,” said Yaccarino. “He is a perfect fit for our clients’ creative needs. I’m confident that John will help us amplify the marketing power of our brands and scale opportunities for our advertisers so they can connect even more deeply to the audiences that rely on us for the best entertainment, news and sports content wherever they want to find it.”

At Verizon, Harrobin was responsible for creative, media, market strategy and segmentation, channel development, e-commerce, and marketing operations.

NBCU’s recent investments in cross-platform video and partnership, were attractive to Harrobin. “Right now, clients are looking to the expertise of content creators for even stronger, more unique creative ideation, production and distribution capabilities. Our team’s purpose is to bring those ideas to life that deliver on that promise,” he said.